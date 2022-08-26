Town of Woodway: Coffee with the Mayor on Saturday

Friday, August 26, 2022

Woodway Mayor 
Mike Quinn
Coffee with the Mayor of Woodway, Saturday, August 27, 2022 from 9-10:30am at Woodway Town Hall.

As a reminder, August's Coffee with the Mayor will be held this coming Saturday. Join us at Town Hall as Mayor Mike hosts a monthly opportunity for coffee and conversation. 

This will be an informal time for residents to ask the Mayor questions and talk about Town issues. The next coffee hour will be on September 10, also from 9 to 10:30am. The schedule for the rest of the year will be available soon. Hope to see you there!



