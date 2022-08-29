Coasties: The John McCormick in Alaska

The John McCormick photo by Jan Hansen





Photo and Story by Jan Hansen





I looked for the Healey, and found the McCormick in Ketchikan.

Wikipedia:

USCGC John McCormick (WPC-1121) is the United States Coast Guard's 21st Sentinel-class cutter, and the first to be stationed in Alaska, where homeported at Coast Guard Base Ketchikan.





The vessel's manufacturer, Bollinger Shipyards, of Lockport, Louisiana, delivered the ship to the Coast Guard on December 13, 2016, for her acceptance trials, and then John McCormick was commissioned on April 12, 2017 in Ketchikan, Alaska.



















