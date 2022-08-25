Irish Dance Open House August 30, 2022 in Edmonds
Thursday, August 25, 2022
Irish Dance Open House
August 30, 2022
- 5:00-5:30pm (3-5 year olds),
- 5:45-6:15 (6-10 year olds)
In our Summer Open House, we will explore the basics of this living tradition (yes, it is the dance form featured in the latest Netflix film, Riverdance). Your budding dancer can use up that last bit of summer energy at the Open House before entering into the new school year. From the youngest little jumper at 3 years old to the skilled artist, any dancer can hop on into the dance studio and experience a bit of Irish culture at this Open House.
Irish dancing has been a mainstay of Irish culture since the earliest day of the celts. The traditional music and dance scene were deeply entwined, as throughout the generations, locals would gather to play music and dance. The dance form evolved from its most traditional roots when the Gaelic League was founded in 1893 that promoted Irish language and culture which included dance.
At the Carroll-Henderson School, dancers experience the harmony between the traditional music and dance. Dancers learn the traditional, artistic, and competitive aspects of Irish dancing.
Come experience this living tradition for free at our Irish Dance Open House. Registration is required online at https://www.chirishdance.com/open-class.
Carroll-Henderson School of Irish Dancing
Location: Edmonds Masonic Lodge, 515 Dayton Street, Edmonds, WA 98020
Contact Lauren Carroll-Bolger at carrollhendersonsid@gmail.com for more information.
Carroll-Henderson School, an Irish dancing school focusing on traditional, artistic, and competitive Irish dancing in Edmonds and Mountlake Terrace, WA and Missoula, MT for all dancers ages 3-18. Fall registration is now open. See our website, www.chirishdance.com for more details.
