Coast Guard medevaced patient from cruise ship 50 miles off Neah Bay

Thursday, August 25, 2022


Coast Guard medevaced a patient from a cruise ship
US Coast Guard Pacific Northwest reported that their Port Angeles aircrew medevaced a 50 year old male who reportedly suffered a heart attack aboard a cruise ship 200 miles offshore enroute to Alaska.

Aircrew met the ship 50 miles off Neah Bay, picked up the patient and transported him to Port Angeles. His condition was stable when he was transferred to Emergency Services. He was taken to Harborview in Seattle.

The cruise ship was not identified.


Posted by DKH at 2:33 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  