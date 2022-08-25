Coast Guard medevaced patient from cruise ship 50 miles off Neah Bay



Coast Guard medevaced a patient from a cruise ship

US Coast Guard Pacific Northwest reported that their Port Angeles aircrew medevaced a 50 year old male who reportedly suffered a heart attack aboard a cruise ship 200 miles offshore enroute to Alaska.





Aircrew met the ship 50 miles off Neah Bay, picked up the patient and transported him to Port Angeles. His condition was stable when he was transferred to Emergency Services. He was taken to Harborview in Seattle.The cruise ship was not identified.