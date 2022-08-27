Shoreline planning commission to discuss 2024 Comprehensive Plan Amendments at meeting September 1, 2022
Saturday, August 27, 2022
|About the Planning Commission
Thursday, September 1, 2022 Shoreline Planning Commission Meeting 7:00pm - 10:00pm in the Council Chamber at Shoreline City Hall 17500 Midvale Ave N, Shoreline, Washington 98133
The Shoreline Planning Commission Regular Meeting on Thursday, September 1, 2022 will be held in the Council Chamber using a hybrid format where both in-person and online attendance is allowed.
You may attend the meeting in person, join via Zoom webinar, or listen to the meeting over the telephone.
The Planning Commission is providing opportunities for public comment in person, remotely, or by submitting written comment. In person public commenters must sign up in person prior to the start of Agenda Item 5, and remote public commenters must sign-up online by 6:30pm the night of the meeting.
- Sign-Up to Provide Remote Public Comment
- Submit Written Public Comment (Note: In person public Commenters sign up in person the night of the meeting)
- Attend the Meeting via Zoom Webinar: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87447493144
- Call into the Live Meeting: (253) 215-8782 - Webinar ID: 874 4749 3144
- Watch Online Live Streaming Video of the Meeting
Agenda Highlights
0 comments:
Post a Comment