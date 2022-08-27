Shoreline planning commission to discuss 2024 Comprehensive Plan Amendments at meeting September 1, 2022





You may attend the meeting in person, join via Zoom webinar, or listen to the meeting over the telephone.





The Planning Commission is providing opportunities for public comment in person, remotely, or by submitting written comment. In person public commenters must sign up in person prior to the start of Agenda Item 5, and remote public commenters must sign-up online by 6:30pm the night of the meeting.

Sign-Up to Provide Remote Public Comment

Submit Written Public Comment (Note: In person public Commenters sign up in person the night of the meeting) Please see information listed below to access the meeting remotely: Please see information listed below to access the meeting remotely:

Attend the Meeting via Zoom Webinar: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87447493144

Call into the Live Meeting: (253) 215-8782 - Webinar ID: 874 4749 3144

Watch Online Live Streaming Video of the Meeting

Agenda Highlights Agenda Highlights

The Shoreline Planning Commission Regular Meeting on Thursday, September 1, 2022 will be held in the Council Chamber using a hybrid format where both in-person and online attendance is allowed.