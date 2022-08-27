Shoreline planning commission to discuss 2024 Comprehensive Plan Amendments at meeting September 1, 2022

Saturday, August 27, 2022

About the Planning Commission

Thursday, September 1, 2022 Shoreline Planning Commission Meeting 7:00pm - 10:00pm in the Council Chamber at Shoreline City Hall 17500 Midvale Ave N, Shoreline, Washington 98133

The Shoreline Planning Commission Regular Meeting on Thursday, September 1, 2022 will be held in the Council Chamber using a hybrid format where both in-person and online attendance is allowed. 

You may attend the meeting in person, join via Zoom webinar, or listen to the meeting over the telephone.

The Planning Commission is providing opportunities for public comment in person, remotely, or by submitting written comment. In person public commenters must sign up in person prior to the start of Agenda Item 5, and remote public commenters must sign-up online by 6:30pm the night of the meeting.
Please see information listed below to access the meeting remotely:

Agenda Highlights

