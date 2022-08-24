King County Elections (KCE) honored by the Election Center, the National Association of Election Officials

Presentation of award to King county elections

The Election Center’s Professional Practices Program is a celebration of best practices from small, medium, and large jurisdictions around the country and the U.S. Territories. This year, KCE joins officials from California, Ohio, Missouri, and Colorado in being recognized.





The Guardian Award

KCE’s close partnership with both major political parties to double the number of trained observers in the election facility earned the Guardian Award for exemplifying the Election Center’s Principles and Standards of Conduct. KCE provides observers with robust training and in-the-field guidance, providing greater transparency in elections.



The Eagles award

When the onslaught of COVID-19 in 2020 necessitated moving many vital functions to a virtual space, KCE successfully met the challenge. As the world has changed, so to have KCE processes. By creatively utilizing a variety of remote work tools and platforms, our team has increased efficiency, improved communication, and helped our staff be even better prepared for each election.



Professional Practice Papers are shared by the Election Center with all members of the association, and awards are only given to programs that can be replicated in other jurisdictions.





Julie Wise, King County

With core values of accuracy, equity, integrity, service, teamwork, and transparency, the team at KCE is committed to ensuring all King County voters can get registered, cast their ballot, and make their voices heard.







