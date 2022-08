Local students named to Dean's List at University of Washington

University of Washington Quad

Students from Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, and North Seattle have been named to the Dean's List at the University of Washington for Winter 2022 Quarter.





To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must have completed at least 12 graded credits and have a grade

point average of at least 3.50 (out of 4). Students are notified that they have achieved this distinction when they receive their grades for the quarter.





The students are listed alphabetically by Zip Code





STUDENT NAME SCHOOL YEAR





Zip Code: 98133 including central Shoreline and north Seattle





Refik Omer Abduro sophomore

Mahilet Senai Abraha junior

Nassim Abrous senior

Sam Omar Alam sophomore

Zynab Y Al-Sharah senior

Kaitlyn Yun Amundsen senior

Te An senior

David Mark Antush junior

Muniiba Araye junior

Yared Ghebrealif Asefa sophomore

Lena Bae junior

Sophia Maria Balint junior

Gelila T Bekele freshman

Mckaylie Nicole Bergeron senior

Hannah Caitriona Mchugh Brewer senior

Ian Nicholas Brown junior

Famie Ann Magbutay Calley senior

Shardae Cann junior

Shelby Raymond Canterbury junior

Alan Chang senior

Albert Chang freshman

Britnie Chin senior

Emily Bao Chung senior

Jemma Grace Clark junior

Jose Manuel Cuevas-Lopez junior

Drew Pierce Davidson junior

Madison Christalyn Edwards freshman

Gwyneth Moody Etches senior

Daniel Fleury junior

Ione Danielle Fox freshman

Bokiu Fung senior

Cale Xiaojun Fuoco junior

Gina Maone Gerrard junior

Sofia Marie Gerrard junior

Julien Tobias Goldstick junior

Liliana Vanessa Gomez Bermudez junior

Leila Guilhemotonia junior

Zeynel Cagdas Gurbuz junior

Tawnie Hanna senior

Kyra Nicole Hanssen sophomore

Ava Svanni Hays junior

Lucille Anne Heagler freshman

Katherine Edna Hegerberg junior

Alex Holguin senior

Joshua House junior

Harper Stephen Hults senior

Nghi Tin Huynh sophomore

Mark Anthony Ibarra-Lemus sophomore

Rachel Mariko Iritani junior

Hamdi Jama junior

Oscar Uriel Joya junior

Maxwell Tate Kelton senior

Sumra Khalid Khan senior

Adrian Amadeus Kulawiuk junior

Grace Hong Ngoc Lam junior

Nicholas Langhorne junior

Jun Lee junior

Junhee Lee junior

Veronica Yu Lee senior

Annette Leivestad senior

Ray Nobel Li junior

Wen Li sophomore

Adriel Song-Ann Liau senior

Christopher Yuh-Hsing Lin senior

Maxwell Ellis London sophomore

Kurt Jefferson Esteves Lumbera freshman

Peter Wahyudianto Madin sophomore

Samuel Fisher Mainwaring sophomore

Daniel Joseph Nallas Malixi junior

Navya Mangipudi sophomore

Ellie Camille McClane senior

Sarah Patricia McDermott junior

Fnu Megha Soni senior

Saagar Mehta senior

Gina Mickle junior

Katelyn Yukimi Milam junior

Ashley Ayaho Mochizuki junior

Kristine Joy Morales freshman

Kirubel S Negash junior

Anthu Pham-Albert Nguyen senior

Elyssa Monique Nguyen junior

Thinh-Huy Alex Nguyen sophomore

Robert Paul Olomon sophomore

Sara Kate Orme junior

Won Gyun Park senior

Samuel Benjamin Perkowski sophomore

Adora Thienthanh Pham freshman

Janos Ing-Shau Pollak senior

Clayton Boyer Powell junior

Khaliun Purevdorj senior

David Raphael Purnomo sophomore

Xinyi Qian senior

James Qiu senior

Kyle Steven Quach senior

Mckenna Arwen Ramsey junior

Olivia Ribera senior

Brenda Ruvalcaba junior

Hannah M Saito senior

Camille Valino Sandoval sophomore

Sonam Sharma sophomore

Angelina Mei Shih sophomore

Christen Windsor Solberg senior

Danielle Soriano senior

Cade Toshitake Tanaka sophomore

Diana Thich junior

Anna Thomas senior

Quynh-Mi Hope To senior

Brian Keith Turner junior

Erika Esmeralda Vazquez junior

Henry James Vickers senior

Irene Maria Wade senior

Alana Walton junior

Jacob Waltzer freshman

Matthew Perdana Wicaksono senior

Victoria Winkler junior

Elson Wong senior

Jiahang Wu senior

Grmawit Sarah Yemane sophomore

Tensae Habeney Yohannes freshman

Jiseok M Yoon senior

Eileen Zhao freshman

Jieming Zhou senior





Zip Code: 98155 including east Shoreline and Lake Forest Park





Jonathan Allen junior

Rose Marie Amlin senior

Mara Rachel Amole senior

Quinten David Anderson senior

Fatemeh Ozra Athari Nikoonejad senior

Ashley Josephine Aversano senior

Ribka Yirdaw Ayele senior

Nick Bryan Baker sophomore

Renn Brainard freshman

David Fletcher Broadhead freshman

Matthew A Brooke junior

Finn Brown junior

Nancy Truc Mai Bui freshman

Sariah Elaine Burdett senior

Joy Chen junior

Maisie Xiao Qing Chen sophomore

Jasmine Sum Yee Chiu freshman

Elliot Ye-Jun Choi sophomore

Kaden R Connor junior

Meiwei Catrin Corcoran-Sipe sophomore

Rashad Kyle Cozart-Gardenhire junior

Olivia Opal Crum senior

Megan Rose Darby senior

Nicholas Robert Della-Giustina senior

Collin Yitu Dong sophomore

Elise Tatiyana Dorvilias junior

Riley Winter Ellinwood senior

Megan Elizabeth Fellstrom sophomore

Cedar Travis Fusman-Chase freshman

Anton Galenko senior

Deborah Ganz senior

Enrique Garcia junior

Kent Garma freshman

Skye Rose Hazel Gearhart freshman

Abiyu Ghezahegn senior

Haidi Nasr Ghobrial senior

Allison Paris Giroux sophomore

Livia Claire Glascock junior

Tianhao Guo junior

Elroi Estfanose Hailemariam junior

Jacob Kelly Hall senior

Ryan Hallgrimson senior

Sarai Hancock senior

Elissa Piper Hausman senior

Bryan Cesar Hernandez sophomore

Andy Hoang freshman

Lauren Signe Hyde junior