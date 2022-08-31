Online programs from King County Library System week of September 5, 2022
Wednesday, August 31, 2022
Online Adult Programs via the King County Library System
Week of September 5, 2022
King County Library System, (425) 462-9600 or (800) 462-9600 (in Washington State)
E-mail form (English): https://kcls.org/need-help/
E-mail form (Spanish): https://kcls.org/email-us-espanol/
Chat (English): https://kcls.org/using-the-library/chat/
Chat (Spanish): https://kcls.org/chat-espanol/
Please visit kcls.org/events to see all events and filter by age level, type of program, and date.
Closed captioning is available for online events. Captioning is auto-generated. Reasonable accommodation for people with disabilities is available by request for all events. Contact the library at least seven days before the event if you need accommodation. Send your request to access@kcls.org.
Ongoing programs:
Green River College ESOL/ESL Class Registration for Fall Quarter
https://bit.ly/KCLS_GRCC_ESL
Through December 7, 2022
Description: Register for upcoming English for Speakers of Other Languages/English as a Second Language class.Classes will be held online on Mondays and Wednesdays, September 19 - December 8. Online assessments (placement tests) are by appointment (photo ID required). To register or if you have questions, please call 253-351-6680. In partnership with the King County Library System.
Daily Arts Activities by SilverKite!
https://bit.ly/KCLS_SilverKite
Mondays, 1:30pm; Wednesdays, 10:30am
Description: For all ages. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Silver Kite Community Arts is offering online intergenerational workshops, talks, social hours and performances FREE for KCLS patrons. We hope that by offering these opportunities, we are providing stimulating creative engagement opportunities and social connection during this challenging time. Register at silverkite.us/kcls. You will see "GUEST AREA." Enter KCLS2020 for the password and choose your classes. You will receive an email confirmation with a list of supplies and access instructions before the class.
Your Next Job
https://www.spl.org/programs-and-services/civics-and-social-services/your-next-job
Monday--Friday, 10am-5pm
Description: For adults. Get free one-on-one help with your job and unemployment questions online or by phone. We can help you find your next job or learn new skills. For speakers of Amharic, Arabic, Chinese, English, Korean, Oromo, Russian, Somali, Spanish, Tigrinya and Vietnamese. If you have a question or need help, 206-386-4636. In partnership with The Seattle Public Library, Sno-Isle Libraries, Seattle Jobs Initiative, Puget Sound Welcome Back Center, Building Our Bridge and Korean Community Service Center.
Digital Navigator Appointments
Tuesdays, 1:15pm; Thursdays, 10:15am
Description: Meet with one of our staff members online or by phone. Do you need a computer or new or better Internet access at home? Digital Navigators can help you find low-cost options. Digital Navigators can also help you find resources to learn basic computer and internet skills. Make an appointment online: https://rooms.kcls.org/appointments/digitalnavigators. Or, call our helpline, Ask KCLS, at 800-462-9600.
Questions about Medicare?
https://bit.ly/KCLS_SHIBA
Every other Wednesday, 12-4pm. Please follow the link above for specific dates.
Description: For adults. The Statewide Health Insurance Benefits Advisors (SHIBA) is a free, unbiased and confidential counseling service of the Washington State Office of the Insurance Commissioners (OIC). SHIBA's trained and impartial volunteers are available to assist consumers with their Medicare related questions. Register online for a one-hour session that will be conducted over the phone.
Plaza Comunitaria-Tutorías para adultos / Tutoring for Adults
https://bit.ly/KCLS_Plaza
Wednesdays, 5-8pm
Saturdays, 10am-1pm
Description: Consigue tu certificado oficial de primaria y secundaria de la SEP (Secretaria de Educación Pública de México). Programa gratuito individual en español para personas adultas de cualquier nacionalidad.
* Recibe ayuda virtual de un tutor voluntario
* Estudia desde tu casa y a tu ritmo.
* Programa individual. Empieza en cualquier momento.
* Horarios flexibles.
¿Listo para dar el primer paso? Habla o escríbenos para evaluar tu nivel y registrarte 425-369-3443, tlcid@kcls.org Horarios en Bellevue Library disponibles solo con cita previa y para tomar tests de nivel o exámenes finales.
Free virtual tutoring for Spanish-speaking adults seeking to obtain their elementary and/or middle school official diploma from the SEP (Mexican Secretary of Public Education). Individualized program for adults of all nationalities. Study from home. Flexible hours, depending on tutors' availability. Testing and final exams are in-person at the Bellevue Library by appointment only. Call or email to register, 425-369-3443 or tlcid@kcls.org.
Genealogy Help with Eastside Genealogical Society
https://bit.ly/KCLS_Genealogy
Wednesdays, 1-3pm
Description: Are you just beginning your family history research? Or have you hit a wall in your research? Wherever your ancestors are from, volunteers from Eastside Genealogical Society are waiting to assist with genealogical research. You can arrange a virtual help appointment by registering here. You will be contacted via email with a weblink to enter your individual teleconference help session at least 1 hour before your session. Please register at least 24 hours before the help session.
Talk Time
https://bit.ly/KCLS_TalkTime
Wednesdays, 7-8pm; Thursdays, 10-11am
Description: Practice speaking English with other English language learners online! Learn about American culture and meet people from around the world, while connecting from home! Register with your email and we will send you the link to join the Zoom meeting.
Unique programs this week:
Unique programs this week:
Kenmore Afternoon Book Group
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/62b499dc58568df72734015f
Tuesday, September 6, 2-3:30pm
Description: “Facing the Mountain” by Daniel James Brown. You will be emailed a link no later than two hours before the program start time. If you do not see an email, check your Junk or Spam folder.
Kahoot! Trivia: High School Musical: The Series
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/62e1671758568df72737e591
Tuesday, September 6, 6-7pm
Description: Play trivia featuring the various characters, songs and more in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series!
Please register. You will be emailed a link no later than one hour before the program start time. If you do not see an email, check your Junk or Spam folder and email Devon at dlabejo@kcls.org.
Play on Zoom as an individual or as a team with members of your household.
To participate, you will need a computer that allows a split-screen option or two devices-one to run the Zoom app and one to run the Kahoot app.
Upcoming Trivia
* Tuesday, September 13, 6pm: Stranger Things
* Tuesday, September 20, 6pm: Hispanic Heritage Month
* Tuesday, September 27, 6pm: Hocus Pocus
First Tuesday Book Group
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/62ed764a2f3290300041c8bf
Tuesday, September 6, 7-8pm
Description: New members are always welcome.
The reading list: https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/list/share/1981995989_eventskclsle/1984921427_first_tuesday_book_group_2021-2022_titles
Please register. You will be sent a Zoom link.
Free Apps to Enhance Nature Time
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/62d711705676202900206e61
Wednesday, September 7, 2-3pm
Description: Get more out of your beautiful Pacific Northwest outdoor time with free phone apps that can help you identify bird calls, plants, rocks, trails and your location with Bridget of GentleTechHelp.com. This program will not be recorded. Notes will be emailed to registrants after the session. Please register by 12pm on the day of the program. You will be emailed a link no later than one hour before the program start time. If you do not see an email, check your Junk or Spam folder.
Knit Lit Book Group
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/628bd15f0685eb4200c0958c
Wednesday, September 7, 6-7:30pm
Description: “A Gentleman in Moscow” by Amor Towles. Chat about the monthly book and share your knitting, crocheting or crafting projects! Attend this event at the library OR online. Please register for just one. You will be emailed a link no later than two hours before the program start time. If you do not see an email, check your Junk or Spam folder.
Meet the Author: The Disabled Hiker’s Guide to Western Washington and Oregon https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/62ed770696317542000bdeae
Wednesday, September 7, 6:30-7:30pm
Description: Syren Nagakyrie discusses the newly published book, “The Disabled Hiker’s Guide to Western Washington and Oregon: Outdoor Adventures Accessible by Car, Wheelchair, and Foot.”
This is the first book of its kind to consider diverse access needs in the outdoors. The book removes one of the barriers to access — a lack of information written by and for the disability community.
For more information or to purchase the book, https://disabledhikers.com/.
Please register. You will be sent the Zoom link.
Issaquah Library Book Group
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/62f2c1cf76d182290062fb18
Wednesday, September 7, 6:30-8pm
Description: “The Stranger” by Albert Camus. New members always welcome.
Please register. You will be emailed a link no later than two hours before the program start time. If you do not see an email, check your Junk or Spam folder.
Let’s Talk About Credit!
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/62f46d454a1d3a3200858922
Wednesday, September 7, 7-8pm
Description: Unravel the mystery of getting and keeping good credit with a Hopelink Financial Coach. Ask your credit questions in a small group setting. Discuss credit basics, changes to medical debt reporting and more. This is a follow up to the popular three-part program series, “Take Control of Your Credit.” Part of the KCLS Invest In Yourself series. In partnership with Hopelink and the King County Library System. Please register for each workshop separately at https://1.kcls.org/CreditSeries.
You will be emailed a link no later than one hour before the program start time. If you do not see an email, check your Junk or Spam folder.
