Online programs from King County Library System week of September 5, 2022

Online Adult Programs via the King County Library System Week of September 5, 2022 King County Library System, (425) 462-9600 or (800) 462-9600 (in Washington State) E-mail form (English): https://kcls.org/need-help/ E-mail form (Spanish): https://kcls.org/email-us-espanol/ Chat (English): https://kcls.org/using-the-library/chat/ Chat (Spanish): https://kcls.org/chat-espanol/



Please visit kcls.org/events to see all events and filter by age level, type of program, and date.



Closed captioning is available for online events. Captioning is auto-generated. Reasonable accommodation for people with disabilities is available by request for all events. Contact the library at least seven days before the event if you need accommodation. Send your request to access@kcls.org

Ongoing programs:



Green River College ESOL/ESL Class Registration for Fall Quarter

https://bit.ly/KCLS_GRCC_ESL

Through December 7, 2022

Description: Register for upcoming English for Speakers of Other Languages/English as a Second Language class. Classes will be held online on Mondays and Wednesdays, September 19 - December 8. Online assessments (placement tests) are by appointment (photo ID required). To register or if you have questions, please call 253-351-6680. In partnership with the King County Library System.



Daily Arts Activities by SilverKite!

https://bit.ly/KCLS_SilverKite

Mondays, 1:30pm; Wednesdays, 10:30am

Description: For all ages. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Silver Kite Community Arts is offering online intergenerational workshops, talks, social hours and performances FREE for KCLS patrons. We hope that by offering these opportunities, we are providing stimulating creative engagement opportunities and social connection during this challenging time.

Register at silverkite.us/kcls . You will see "GUEST AREA." Enter KCLS2020 for the password and choose your classes. You will receive an email confirmation with a list of supplies and access instructions before the class.

Your Next Job

https://www.spl.org/programs-and-services/civics-and-social-services/your-next-job

Monday--Friday, 10am-5pm

Description: For adults. Get free one-on-one help with your job and unemployment questions online or by phone. We can help you find your next job or learn new skills. For speakers of Amharic, Arabic, Chinese, English, Korean, Oromo, Russian, Somali, Spanish, Tigrinya and Vietnamese. If you have a question or need help, 206-386-4636. In partnership with The Seattle Public Library, Sno-Isle Libraries, Seattle Jobs Initiative, Puget Sound Welcome Back Center, Building Our Bridge and Korean Community Service Center.





Digital Navigator Appointments

Tuesdays, 1:15pm; Thursdays, 10:15am

Description: Meet with one of our staff members online or by phone. Do you need a computer or new or better Internet access at home? Digital Navigators can help you find low-cost options. Digital Navigators can also help you find resources to learn basic computer and internet skills. Make an appointment online: https://rooms.kcls.org/appointments/digitalnavigators Or, call our helpline, Ask KCLS, at 800-462-9600.



Questions about Medicare?

https://bit.ly/KCLS_SHIBA

Every other Wednesday, 12-4pm. Please follow the link above for specific dates.

Description: For adults. The Statewide Health Insurance Benefits Advisors (SHIBA) is a free, unbiased and confidential counseling service of the Washington State Office of the Insurance Commissioners (OIC). SHIBA's trained and impartial volunteers are available to assist consumers with their Medicare related questions. Register online for a one-hour session that will be conducted over the phone.



Plaza Comunitaria-Tutorías para adultos / Tutoring for Adults

https://bit.ly/KCLS_Plaza

Wednesdays, 5-8pm

Saturdays, 10am-1pm

Description: Consigue tu certificado oficial de primaria y secundaria de la SEP (Secretaria de Educación Pública de México). Programa gratuito individual en español para personas adultas de cualquier nacionalidad.

* Recibe ayuda virtual de un tutor voluntario

* Estudia desde tu casa y a tu ritmo.

* Programa individual. Empieza en cualquier momento.

* Horarios flexibles.

¿Listo para dar el primer paso? Habla o escríbenos para evaluar tu nivel y registrarte 425-369-3443, tlcid@kcls.org Horarios en Bellevue Library disponibles solo con cita previa y para tomar tests de nivel o exámenes finales.



Free virtual tutoring for Spanish-speaking adults seeking to obtain their elementary and/or middle school official diploma from the SEP (Mexican Secretary of Public Education). Individualized program for adults of all nationalities. Study from home. Flexible hours, depending on tutors' availability. Testing and final exams are in-person at the Bellevue Library by appointment only.

Call or email to register, 425-369-3443 or tlcid@kcls.org

Genealogy Help with Eastside Genealogical Society

https://bit.ly/KCLS_Genealogy

Wednesdays, 1-3pm

Description: Are you just beginning your family history research? Or have you hit a wall in your research? Wherever your ancestors are from, volunteers from Eastside Genealogical Society are waiting to assist with genealogical research. You can arrange a virtual help appointment by registering here. You will be contacted via email with a weblink to enter your individual teleconference help session at least 1 hour before your session. Please register at least 24 hours before the help session.



Talk Time

https://bit.ly/KCLS_TalkTime

Wednesdays, 7-8pm; Thursdays, 10-11am

Description: Practice speaking English with other English language learners online! Learn about American culture and meet people from around the world, while connecting from home! Register with your email and we will send you the link to join the Zoom meeting.



Unique programs this week:





Kenmore Afternoon Book Group

https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/62b499dc58568df72734015f

Tuesday, September 6, 2-3:30pm

Description: “Facing the Mountain” by Daniel James Brown. You will be emailed a link no later than two hours before the program start time. If you do not see an email, check your Junk or Spam folder.



Kahoot! Trivia: High School Musical: The Series

https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/62e1671758568df72737e591

Tuesday, September 6, 6-7pm

Description: Play trivia featuring the various characters, songs and more in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series!



Please register. You will be emailed a link no later than one hour before the program start time. If you do not see an email, check your Junk or Spam folder and email Devon at dlabejo@kcls.org Play on Zoom as an individual or as a team with members of your household.

To participate, you will need a computer that allows a split-screen option or two devices-one to run the Zoom app and one to run the Kahoot app.

Upcoming Trivia

* Tuesday, September 13, 6pm: Stranger Things

* Tuesday, September 20, 6pm: Hispanic Heritage Month

* Tuesday, September 27, 6pm: Hocus Pocus



First Tuesday Book Group

https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/62ed764a2f3290300041c8bf

Tuesday, September 6, 7-8pm

Description: New members are always welcome.

The reading list: https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/list/share/1981995989_eventskclsle/1984921427_first_tuesday_book_group_2021-2022_titles

Please register. You will be sent a Zoom link.



Free Apps to Enhance Nature Time

https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/62d711705676202900206e61

Wednesday, September 7, 2-3pm

Description: Get more out of your beautiful Pacific Northwest outdoor time with free phone apps that can help you identify bird calls, plants, rocks, trails and your location with Bridget of Get more out of your beautiful Pacific Northwest outdoor time with free phone apps that can help you identify bird calls, plants, rocks, trails and your location with Bridget of GentleTechHelp.com This program will not be recorded. Notes will be emailed to registrants after the session. Please register by 12pm on the day of the program. You will be emailed a link no later than one hour before the program start time. If you do not see an email, check your Junk or Spam folder.



Knit Lit Book Group

https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/628bd15f0685eb4200c0958c

Wednesday, September 7, 6-7:30pm

Description: “A Gentleman in Moscow” by Amor Towles. Chat about the monthly book and share your knitting, crocheting or crafting projects! Attend this event at the library OR online. Please register for just one. You will be emailed a link no later than two hours before the program start time. If you do not see an email, check your Junk or Spam folder.



Meet the Author: The Disabled Hiker’s Guide to Western Washington and Oregon https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/62ed770696317542000bdeae

Wednesday, September 7, 6:30-7:30pm

Description: Syren Nagakyrie discusses the newly published book, “The Disabled Hiker’s Guide to Western Washington and Oregon: Outdoor Adventures Accessible by Car, Wheelchair, and Foot.”

This is the first book of its kind to consider diverse access needs in the outdoors. The book removes one of the barriers to access — a lack of information written by and for the disability community.



For more information or to purchase the book, https://disabledhikers.com/ Please register. You will be sent the Zoom link.



Issaquah Library Book Group

https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/62f2c1cf76d182290062fb18

Wednesday, September 7, 6:30-8pm

Description: “The Stranger” by Albert Camus. New members always welcome.

Please register. You will be emailed a link no later than two hours before the program start time. If you do not see an email, check your Junk or Spam folder.



