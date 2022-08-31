Registration open for Garden Party 2022 to benefit the Kruckeberg Botanic Garden

Wednesday, August 31, 2022


KRUCKEBERG BOTANIC GARDEN

Garden Party 2022

Join us for the

12th Annual KBGF Garden Party!

September 25, 2022

Mark your calendars for an afternoon of fun and fundraising with the Kruckeberg Botanic Garden Foundation.

Join us for our biggest fundraiser of the year and be a part of our fabulous Garden community.

Our online silent auction will include rare plants, garden art, and unique experiences.


When: Sunday, September 25, 2022 from 2:30 - 6:00pm



