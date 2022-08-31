Registration open for Garden Party 2022 to benefit the Kruckeberg Botanic Garden
Wednesday, August 31, 2022
KRUCKEBERG BOTANIC GARDEN
Garden Party 2022
Join us for the
12th Annual KBGF Garden Party!
September 25, 2022
Mark your calendars for an afternoon of fun and fundraising with the Kruckeberg Botanic Garden Foundation.
Join us for our biggest fundraiser of the year and be a part of our fabulous Garden community.
Our online silent auction will include rare plants, garden art, and unique experiences.
When: Sunday, September 25, 2022 from 2:30 - 6:00pm
