MOUNTLAKE TERRACE: Plan for lane and ramp closures

Saturday, August 27, 2022

Design of Mountlake Terrace transit station
Courtesy City of Mountlake Terrace
Sound Transit will close the two right lanes of southbound I-5 between 220th Street and 228th Street overnight next week to continue work on the Lynnwood Link extension in Mountlake Terrace. 
  • The lanes will close nightly from 10pm to 4:30am beginning Monday, Aug. 29 through the morning of Friday, Sept. 2. The 220th Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will also be closed.
  • On Wednesday, Aug. 31 and Thursday, Sept. 1 Sound Transit will also close the southbound I-5 on-ramp from 44th Avenue West, nightly from 1am to 4:30am.


Posted by DKH at 1:58 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  