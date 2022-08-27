MOUNTLAKE TERRACE: Plan for lane and ramp closures
Saturday, August 27, 2022
|Design of Mountlake Terrace transit station
Courtesy City of Mountlake Terrace
Sound Transit will close the two right lanes of southbound I-5 between 220th Street and 228th Street overnight next week to continue work on the Lynnwood Link extension in Mountlake Terrace.
- The lanes will close nightly from 10pm to 4:30am beginning Monday, Aug. 29 through the morning of Friday, Sept. 2. The 220th Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will also be closed.
- On Wednesday, Aug. 31 and Thursday, Sept. 1 Sound Transit will also close the southbound I-5 on-ramp from 44th Avenue West, nightly from 1am to 4:30am.
0 comments:
Post a Comment