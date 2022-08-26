Shoreline Community College launches new degree in Business Intelligence and Data Analytics
Friday, August 26, 2022
|Shoreline campus. Aerial photography
by Jared Solano / Instagram @Juarez.Solano
This Fall, Shoreline Community College (Shoreline) is excited to introduce a new degree to its program list: an Associate of Applied Arts (AAAS) in Business Intelligence and Data Analytics (BIDA).
The Washington State Board for Community and Technical Colleges (SBCTC) and the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU) approved the new AAAS degree this summer.
The BIDA degree will provide graduates with the skills to solve today's business problems and prepare for tomorrow's opportunities. With this degree, graduates establish strong foundations in data principles, reporting, visualizations, analytics, project development and data-driven decision-making.
PEMCO Mutual Insurance’s Information Systems Manager expressed they would utilize someone with this degree in an intro analytics role.
“This would be a great foundation for someone to come in and be able to start in an analytics role and help with analysis and data-driven decisions,” said the manager. “People with a well-rounded understanding of statistics and excellent communication skills are critical for impactful data analysis.”
The program can be completed in two years, creating a pathway to high-wage, high demand jobs in Seattle-region business sectors such as finance, marketing, recruiting, sales, aviation, logistics and business intelligence reporting.
Dr. Phillip King, vice president for Student Learning, Equity, and Success at Shoreline, recognizes this program is timely and important to the increasingly diverse Seattle region and its local community.
“Shoreline has forecasted those needs by identifying key new faculty and staff to assist in developing and teaching the program,” said King.
“The BIDA degree program is built to serve several worldwide and regional issues, including the proliferation of Big Data (large and complex data sets), the need for innovation and creativity when displaying data, and the large skills gap specific to this geographical area.”
Shoreline has introduced several other programs in the last few years to improve inclusive excellence in teaching and learning, support student success and include students and the community in the learning process. These programs encompass STEM additions which consist of the Automotive Service Technician AAAS, the Electric Vehicle Technician Certificate (Tesla), Mechatronics AAAS, and the Essentials of Biomanufacturing Certificate.
Dr. Lucas Rucks, executive dean of Business, Communication Studies and Social Sciences programs, acknowledges that this degree adds to a robust list of programs Shoreline College offers but allows access to a new career sector.
“Few colleges are offering courses in data analytics, and the business intelligence market is in desperate need of the skills within this degree,” shared Rucks.
“Our program will provide lessons and skills required to improve business decision-making, converting raw data into meaningful information to inform business planning, market analysis, and drive competitive practices. These are skills local organizations and top companies worldwide are looking for right now.”
Shoreline aims to serve the entire community, assisting students with their diverse educational, workforce and cultural needs.
“The college continues to explore ways to meet the challenges of a changing economic climate and the needs of students in our region,” added Rucks. “We will continue to offer online and hybrid courses while also providing support in financial aid, academic planning towards career and transfer goals, and ramping up basic skills towards college work, both online and in person.”
Enrollment for the BIDA program is available now for the fall semester. For more information, contact businessprograms@shoreline.edu
About Shoreline Community College
Founded in 1964, Shoreline Community College offers more than 100 rigorous academic and professional/technical degrees and certificates to meet the lifelong learning needs of its diverse students and communities. Dedicated faculty and staff are committed to the educational success of its nearly 10,000 students who hail from across the United States and over 50 countries.
Located 10 miles north of downtown Seattle, Shoreline’s campus is one of the most strikingly beautiful college campuses in Washington state. For more information about SCC, visit www.shoreline.edu
Shoreline Community College, 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
