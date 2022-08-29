Jobs: City of Lake Forest Park, WA Seasonal Maintenance Worker (Multiple positions open)

Seasonal - $16.00 - $22.00 HourlyCategory: Public Works / MaintenanceDepartment: Public WorksGENERAL FUNCTIONS: Perform general grounds maintenance duties including preparation of walking trails and fields at assigned city and park sites, or basic maintenance tasks in city right-of-way including vegetation control, asphalt, concrete, gravel, and drainage repairs. Operates a range of small powered and specialized equipment.Provide support for special events. May perform duties of similar complexity in other maintenance areas as required or assigned.Because of the small size of the city staff, each staff member is expected to perform a wide range of field duties as may be required from time to time. This position is eligible to earn overtime for hours worked over forty (40) per workweek.