Rally to protect mature legacy forests state-wide September 6 in Olympia
Friday, August 26, 2022
The Center for Responsible Forestry will hold a rally to protect mature legacy forests state-wide.
On September 6, 2022 at 8:00am, there will be a rally in front of the Department of Natural Resources building (DNR) in Olympia. Groups from all over Washington are working to stop legacy forests from being clearcut on state lands.
The groups seek a chance to tell the DNR that they want forests on public lands to be managed for climate change and biodiversity, not just for timber profits. The address is 1111 Washington St SE, Olympia, WA 98501.
The State Supreme Court just ruled that the DNR can manage public lands for multiple uses to serve all the people of WA and are not limited to only timber harvesting. The Center for Responsible Forestry will be sharing a “Call to Action” that lays out seven changes that they want DNR to make.
They invite the public to join them. You may REGISTER or just show up!
