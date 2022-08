COVID-19 Local Case Numbers as of Friday, August 26, 2022

Case numbers have dropped somewhat dramatically since last week. Of course, case numbers are much higher than reported as people are able to test at home and are expected to self-report (but few do). Hospitalizations are the best indicator of disease transmission and they are fairly stable.

King county cases



Cases in past 7 days - 2,701

Average daily cases - 403



King county hospitalizations



Hospitalizations in past 7 days - 90

Average daily hospitalizations - 13



King county deaths

Deaths in past 14 days - 39

Daily average deaths - 3





Seattle Cases



Cases in past 7 days - 1,014

Average daily cases - 149



Seattle Hospitalizations

Hospitalizations in past 7 days - 24

Average daily hospitalizations - 3

Seattle Deaths

Deaths in 14 days - 15

Average daily deaths - 1





Shoreline cases

Cases in past 7 days - 77

Average daily cases - 11



Shoreline Hospitalizations

Total hospitalizations - 356 Hospitalizations in past 7 days - 3

Average daily hospitalizations - <1



Shoreline Deaths

Total deaths - 149

Deaths in 14 days - 1

Average daily deaths - <1





Lake Forest Park cases



Cases in past 7 days - 15

Average daily cases - 2

Lake Forest Park Hospitalizations

Total hospitalizations - 40

Hospitalizations in past 7 days - 0

Average daily hospitalizations - 0

Lake Forest Park Deaths

Total deaths - 7

Deaths in 14 days - 0

Average daily deaths - 0