Jobs: City of Shoreline Finance Manager – Budget and Tax

The Budget and Tax Manager serves as the functional expert and system owner for the Budgeting and Reporting modules in the City’s Financial System, CSquare Financial Enterprise as well as the City’s 10 year Financial Model and Capital Budgeting Model The ideal candidate will have a proven history of technical expertise, advanced Excel skills, lead or supervisory experience, municipal revenue sources, budgetary financial systems, project management, and be an excellent communicator and partner. If not already familiar with the collection of local Business and Occupation taxes, they would be excited to learn this unique area. This position develops and presents materials to our City Council and the Community. This position not only leads but is a key contributor to the work of the Division.This position will play a lead role in several major initiatives in the next two years including the 2023-2024 Mid-Biennial Budget update process, continuous improvement of our recently upgraded financial system with a focus on reporting and streamlining processes, implementation of a Capital Project Management System to develop and present the City’s 6-year Capital Investment Program, and expansion of the compliance and audit programs for the City’s B&O Tax. They will also participate in many city-wide projects and programs. The Budget & Tax Manager collaborates with the Finance Manager overseeing Financial Operations division of ASD to share information and ensure the successful operation of all financial functions.The Budget and Tax Office is a division of the Administrative Services Department, and the manager is a member of the Department’s leadership team. You will be joining a dynamic organization that values teamwork, integrity, respect, and continuous process improvement. The City is also committed to supporting diversity in its workforce and ensuring that the services we provide meet the needs of a diverse population. If you share these values, love to learn and grow, and the work described sounds exciting, we want to talk to you.DEFINITIONTo direct, manage, supervise, and coordinate the functions of the Budget and Tax Office, a Division in the Administrative Services Department. Functional areas included in the division include long-range planning and financial forecasting, budget development, administration and monitoring, and tax administration. Collaborate with Departments and Financial Operations to lead development and monitoring of the City’s budget and financial position. Serve as system owner for the City's Budget and Tax related systems and oversee the implementation of proper internal controls in areas of responsibility and application of best practices for the assigned financial operations.SUPERVISION RECEIVED AND EXERCISEDReceives administrative direction from Administrative Services Director.Provides direct supervision over the assigned professional and clerical staff.