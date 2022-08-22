Art in the garden photo courtesy ShoreLake Arts

This Saturday, get inspired for 6X6NW and create some amazing art at the Kruckeberg Botanic Garden





Artist Xin Xin will guide you through an exploration of the flowers, leaves, vines, grasses, barks, and mushrooms in Kruckeberg Botanic Garden. You will be able to translate your inspiration onto a 6" x 6" surface using watercolors, pastels, collage, and more.





You'll finish with a piece that you can proudly display at home or enter into ShoreLake Arts' 2022 6X6NW show!





Xin Xin will teach an arts workshop

Photo courtesy ShoreLake Arts Xin Xin is a self-taught artist who explores healing traumatic emotions through watercolor and paper weaving abstraction. Xin was born in Beijing, China, and emigrated to Washington with family when she was twelve years old.









Find more information and register for Xin’s Mixed Media 6X6 workshop at



Questions?Email ShoreLake Arts at artsed@shorelakearts.org












