This Saturday, get inspired for 6X6NW and create some amazing art at the Kruckeberg Botanic Garden
Monday, August 22, 2022
|Art in the garden photo courtesy ShoreLake Arts
SATURDAY, AUGUST 27, 2022
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Ages: Adults (16+)
Kruckeberg Botanic Garden, 20312 15th Ave NW, Shoreline, WA 98177
INFORMATION + TICKETS: WWW.SHORELAKEARTS.ORG/WORKSHOPS-CLASSES
Get inspired by the many forms and colors of nature and create your own 6" x 6" work of art!
Artist Xin Xin will guide you through an exploration of the flowers, leaves, vines, grasses, barks, and mushrooms in Kruckeberg Botanic Garden. You will be able to translate your inspiration onto a 6" x 6" surface using watercolors, pastels, collage, and more.
You'll finish with a piece that you can proudly display at home or enter into ShoreLake Arts' 2022 6X6NW show!
|Xin Xin will teach an arts workshop
Photo courtesy ShoreLake Arts
Xin Xin is a self-taught artist who explores healing traumatic emotions through watercolor and paper weaving abstraction. Xin was born in Beijing, China, and emigrated to Washington with family when she was twelve years old.
Xin graduated from the University of Washington with B.A. in Communication and Sales. After two years of working in corporate, Xin decided to solo travel the world for four years. Art has been a consistent theme in Xin’s life since she was 3 years old. She continued to expand her artistic skills and pursued art as a way of self-healing.
Find more information and register for Xin’s Mixed Media 6X6 workshop at www.shorelakearts.org/workshops-classes.
Questions?Email ShoreLake Arts at artsed@shorelakearts.org
