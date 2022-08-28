Caring for South Woods Saturday, September 10, 2022
Sunday, August 28, 2022
10:00am to 2:00pm
We invite you to come be in the woods and enjoy the community comradery as we work to refurbish the area where one of the navy buildings had been. In 2005 the Shoreline School District authorized that the woods be designated as an educational environmental park. In 2006, before becoming a city park, the land belonged to the Shoreline School District, the Shoreline Water District and the City of Shoreline.
Now the woods is a unique mature lowland forest rarely found in an urban setting. Amid the trees of South Woods it is easy to be mindful of how the entire forest breathes. The air, water and soil breathe; the functions of respiration and photosynthesis take place.
The role of the respiratory system in humans is to breathe in oxygen and breathe out carbon dioxide. This is known as respiration. The cells of our body use oxygen to perform functions that keep us alive. The waste product created by our cells once they have performed these functions is carbon dioxide which we breathe out.
Just like humans, trees also breathe. But, while we as humans inhale oxygen and exhale carbon dioxide, trees do the opposite. Their leaves pull in carbon dioxide, water, and energy from the sun to turn into sugars that feed the tree. This process, known as photosynthesis, emits the oxygen that humans need to breathe.
The restoration site at South Woods is located adjacent to Shorecrest High School at 15343 25th Avenue NE, which makes it an ideal outdoor classroom. Enter the parking lot south of the school and meet at the tent set up at the platform on the main path that bisects the woods.
Bring gloves, tarp, loppers, hand clippers, shovels, and share this invitation with neighbors and friends. Shoreline Park maintenance employees will be on hand to help. For questions, call or contact Bettelinn, bettelinn@hotmail.com
