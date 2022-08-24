Jobs: City of Shoreline Surface Water Engineering Technician

SALARY: $31.89 - $40.41 HourlyCLOSING DATE: 9/6/2022 11:59 PMGENERAL SUMMARYShoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.Shoreline takes a holistic approach to surface water management and is a regional leader in the field. In commitment to excellence in surface water management, Shoreline became the first Salmon Safe-certified city in Washington State in 2019. The City’s Surface Water Utility staff are engaged in multiple innovative and forward-looking programs, including addressing climate change vulnerabilities, and evaluating opportunities to increase the equitability of Utility services.The Surface Water Utility is a close-knit seven-person team within Shoreline’s Public Works Department. Each Surface Water team member possesses a unique skill set, leading and managing a specific portfolio of programs and projects, while also supporting and being supported by the other Utility and City staff.The Surface Water Engineering Technician position is the Utility’s expert resource for in operation and inspection of City-owned stormwater and surface water assets, overseeing maintenance coordination for those assets, and managing the Geographic Information System (GIS) and Cityworks asset management software elements related to those assets and operational programs. The ideal candidate is a collaborative team player who self-manages and takes ownership of their work. Creative problem solving and a drive to improve are welcome in our team. Training and professional growth opportunities are provided and encouraged.DEFINITIONThis position supports the Surface Water Utility by inspecting and inventorying stormwater and surface water system assets and facilities, coordinating for any inspection-related maintenance, preparing and maintaining GIS mapping and data, and supporting asset management of Shoreline's stormwater system. Additional responsibilities include supporting flooding event response, supporting spill or illicit discharge response and tracking, supporting drainage service request response, records research and documentation, and other work in support of surface water programs as needed.