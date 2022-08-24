Shoreline Walks: Hillwood and Richmond Highlands History Walk Saturday Aug 27
Wednesday, August 24, 2022
Join staff from the Shoreline Historical Museum in a walk around Hillwood and Richmond Highlands that highlights various historic and contemporary aspects of these neighborhoods.
Particular Points of interest are the old Fircrest location and Sculpture Park. This walk is part of a three walk series; with each unique walk focusing on a different subject: “Boundaries”, “Historical Structures” and “Artworks”.
- Walk is approximately 2 miles, 2 hours
- Walk Rating: Moderate
- Meet at: Shoreline Historical Museum Parking Lot, 18501 Linden Ave N. Shoreline (additional parking across street at Fred Meyer)
- Walk Leader: Shoreline Historical Museum
SHORELINE WALKS
Explore neighborhoods, parks and trails on some of the best walking routes in our City. Designed for adults ages 50+ but open to all ages and abilities, each walk is led by a Volunteer Walk Leader and all walks are free.
No need to sign up, just show up at the meetup location and we'll take care of the rest! Friendly dogs on a leash are welcome to join.
For a full list of walks visit www.ShorelineWA.gov/ShorelineWalks
VOLUNTEER WALK LEADERS WANTED
Do you love to go walking and have some great walking routes in Shoreline you would like to share with others in the community? We are recruiting volunteers leaders for the Shoreline Walks Community Walking Program. If interested, please contact Marianne Johnson, Recreation Specialist, for more information: mjohnson@shorelinewa.gov, 206-801-2638.
