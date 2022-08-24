Shoreline Walks: Hillwood and Richmond Highlands History Walk Saturday Aug 27

Hillwood and Richmond Highlands History Walk Saturday, August 27, 2022 from 10:00am - 12:00pm



Join staff from the Shoreline Historical Museum in a walk around Hillwood and Richmond Highlands that highlights various historic and contemporary aspects of these neighborhoods.





Particular Points of interest are the old Fircrest location and Sculpture Park. This walk is part of a three walk series; with each unique walk focusing on a different subject: “Boundaries”, “Historical Structures” and “Artworks”.



