Spartan Gym photo by Jim Stichka

Spartan Recreation Center will be closed August 29 – September 6





The Spartan Recreation Center will be closed beginning Monday, August 29 and will reopen to the public on Tuesday, September 6.





The closure is necessary for deep cleaning and for refinishing the gym floors.





Spartan Recreation Center is located at 202 NE 185th St, Shoreline, WA 98155 on the Shoreline Center campu.