Jobs: City of Shoreline Administrative Assistant II
Wednesday, August 31, 2022
$27.50 - $34.85 Hourly
CLOSING DATE: 9/18/2022 11:59 PM
GENERAL SUMMARY
Shoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.
The City's mission is to fulfill the community’s vision through highly valued public service. Our employees work to achieve organizational goals while embracing the City’s values. City Mission, Values, and Goals The City offers generous benefits to all regular employees.
Shoreline is going through an exciting period of growth and development largely spurred by the extension of light rail through the City. The Planning and Community Development department gets to play a vital role in support of the City's vision for the future.
The City of Shoreline is looking to fill a new Administration Assistant II position in the Planning and Community Development Department (PCD). The PCD Team is 26 members strong and a part of the 194+ employees City organization. PCD is responsible for processing permits for development; coordinating planning for the City’s future; ensuring protection of natural resources through regulation; supporting regional efforts to increase affordable housing; and promoting sustainability through the application of progressive codes and incentives.
We are looking for a teammate that is inclusive and eager to assist customers, residents, and coworkers with a variety of tasks. The successful candidate will be organized, enjoy learning new things and comfortable pivoting to new assignments.
DEFINITION
To perform a wide variety of responsible and complex administrative duties in support of an assigned department; to provide information and assistance to the public regarding departmental policies and procedures; and to perform a variety of tasks relative to assigned area of responsibility.
Job description and application
