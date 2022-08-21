French-Algerian classical guitarist to start his 2022 North American Tour in Lake Forest Park with concert and master class

After releasing ‘Azwan,’ an album about our oneness and interconnectivity in the midst of a unifying global crisis, world renowned French-Algerian acoustic guitar master, vocalist and composer, Pierre Bensusan , returns to the USA and Canada, on the second leg of his 2022 North American Tour.





Thursday September 8, 2022 he will teach a workshop, then the following evening, Friday September 9th performs a concert.



Says Bensusan of this tour:

"Even if I loved staying at my home, near Paris, for two years; playing, writing, taking the time, stopping running, sometimes locked down in Heaven... I felt a real relief to be able to play live again. 'The first part of my North American tour, this Spring, left me with an immense feeling of gratitude for the public who came to the concerts. 'There is nothing stronger than getting together around the music played live, especially when many were walking into a concert hall for the first time in two years."

Details



for intermediate to advanced guitarists

Thursday September 8th from 6:30pm to 9:30 pm

Venue:Private Home - address will be communicated upon registration

Price $90

Pre-registration at https://www.pierrebensusan.com/store_viewproduct.asp?ID=624 HOUSE CONCERT

Friday September 8th at 8pm

Address to be communicated upon registration

Ticket Prices: $25 in advance - $30 at the door

Buy tickets at https://www.pierrebensusan.com/store_viewproduct.asp?ID=625 Info for both events @



ABOUT PIERRE



Also called “The Prince of DADGAD” (open tuning), it is on stage that this artist has earned his stripes: among others, the Rose d'Or of the Montreux Festival, and being elected Best Guitarist of World Music by the readers of Guitar Player Magazine!





His triple album "Encore" won the Grand Prix of the Independent Music Awards in the category Best Live Album... Since his first performances in 1974 in France, the guitarist has sold half a million albums and given thousands of concerts around the globe, both solo and through numerous collaborations.



Born in French Algeria, Pierre Bensusan is an adventurer of unusual lands. His almost “sacred” music is an intimate and orchestral hymn, a solo crossing on a multi-shell Lowden guitar subjected to the natural elements with sound molecules and finger pulp on an ebony fingerboard for open tuning - a unique and transparent technique, under the fingers of an adventurous pilgrim.