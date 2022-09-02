Change of venue for concert by French guitar master Pierre Bensusan
Friday, September 2, 2022
|Pierre Bensusan photo by Christian Taillemite
CONCERT Friday September 9, 2022 at 8pm
Ticket Prices:
- $25 in advance
- $30 at the door
Buy tickets at https://www.pierrebensusan.com/store_viewproduct.asp?ID=625
Information for the concert and the master class @ peter.pjahn@gmail.com or 425-791-8430.
