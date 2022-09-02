Change of venue for concert by French guitar master Pierre Bensusan

Friday, September 2, 2022

Pierre Bensusan photo by Christian Taillemite
The concert by French guitar master Pierre Bensusan (see previous article) has been changed from a house concert to a more formal, and larger, setting at the Church Of The Redeemer, 6210 NE, 181st Street, Kenmore, WA 98028.

CONCERT Friday September 9, 2022 at 8pm

Ticket Prices: 
  • $25 in advance
  • $30 at the door
Buy tickets at https://www.pierrebensusan.com/store_viewproduct.asp?ID=625

Information for the concert and the master class @ peter.pjahn@gmail.com or 425-791-8430.



