Jobs: City of Lake Forest Park, WA City Arborist (24 hrs./week)

City Arborist (24 hrs./week)

Part-Time - $31.21 - $41.62 Hourly

Category: Planning and Development

Department: Planning



Qualified applicants are encouraged to apply by September 12, 2022 at 5:00pm for first review.

Open until filled.





Position Purpose: Under the direction of the Planning Director, this part time position reviews tree permit applications, conducts site inspections, issues tree removal permits, reviews and approves tree protection measures andtree replacement plans, conducts tree code enforcement inspections, manages public outreach and education, supports the street tree-planting program, and provides tree information and advice to the public. This position may also assist in providing support for the Tree Board.





In the Mayor’s proposed budget for 2023-2024, this position is budgeted for an increase to 30 hours per week starting January 1, 2023. The City Council is scheduled to adopt the budget on November 17, 2022.















