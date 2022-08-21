John Green selected as Interim Principal at Shorecrest High School

John Green will serve as principal at

Shorecrest for the next academic year

John Green has been selected to serve as Interim Principal at Shorecrest High School for the 2022-23 school year, Superintendent Susana Reyes announced.





He will succeed Lisa Gonzȧlez, who accepted a position with another school district.





Joining Shorecrest after a year as Interim Assistant Principal at Einstein Middle School, John brings a lengthy history of serving within Shoreline Schools.





John has previously served as Shorewood High School Principal and worked in administrative roles at Shorecrest and Kellogg Middle School.





John has also worked as a teacher or principal in the Vashon Island and Everett school districts.





John graduated from the University of Washington, where he studied Education and Earth Science. He has a masters degree in Educational Leadership from Central Washington University.





Outside of work, John enjoys cooking and learning about the natural history of the Puget Sound region.





“We look forward to John’s work at Shorecrest this school year and are so appreciative of his dedication to the Shoreline Schools community,” says Superintendent Reyes. “John brings a deep background of building leadership to this interim position, which will allow us to perform a thorough process for hiring our next Shorecrest High School Principal.”







