Could your family use help with school supplies for next year?

While the Back to School event will not be held this summer, students can still get help with school supplies!





Each school will have donated supplies for students whose families are experiencing financial hardship, which will be distributed to families before school starts.





Sign-ups for shopping at The WORKS during the 2022/2023 school year are open!



Select a half-hour shopping slot September through November



The WORKS clothing room provides high-quality, clean, gently used children's and teen clothing to Shoreline School District families.









To shop at The WORKS: Families must have a Shoreline School District address or have a child who attends a Shoreline school.

Each qualifying family may sign up in advance for only one 30-minute time slot. No walk-ins allowed.

Masks are required and will be provided, if needed.

For urgent needs, please email theworks@shorelinepta.org or leave a message at 206-393-4916.

We appreciate the Shoreline PTA Council and this year's co-chairs of The WORKS for maintaining this valuable service to Shoreline Schools families.



To learn more, including how to donate to or volunteer at The WORKS,



