Could your family use help with school supplies for next year?
Sunday, August 21, 2022
Each school will have donated supplies for students whose families are experiencing financial hardship, which will be distributed to families before school starts.
Email your school’s Family Advocate to express interest in receiving supplies, and they will be in touch right before the school year starts. Family Advocate contact information
If your child attends Kellogg or Einstein Middle School or there is not a Family Advocate listed for your school, please contact the school's main office to express interest in school supplies for the fall.
If your child attends Shorewood High School, please contact Pam Hurley, Counseling Secretary: pam.hurley@ssd412.org or 206-393-6122
If you would like to support efforts to provide school supplies for students, you can make a donation to the Shoreline Public Schools Foundation.
Sign-ups for shopping at The WORKS during the 2022/2023 school year are open!
Select a half-hour shopping slot September through November
The WORKS clothing room provides high-quality, clean, gently used children’s and teen clothing to Shoreline School District families.
Shoreline families experiencing economic hardship can bring their children to choose from gently used, stylish clothing. The first day for shopping is Wednesday, September 14, 2022.
To shop at The WORKS:
We appreciate the Shoreline PTA Council and this year's co-chairs of The WORKS for maintaining this valuable service to Shoreline Schools families.
To learn more, including how to donate to or volunteer at The WORKS, please visit their webpage.
--Shoreline Public School District
- Families must have a Shoreline School District address or have a child who attends a Shoreline school.
- Each qualifying family may sign up in advance for only one 30-minute time slot. No walk-ins allowed.
- Masks are required and will be provided, if needed.
- For urgent needs, please email theworks@shorelinepta.org or leave a message at 206-393-4916.
