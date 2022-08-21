Photos from 2022 Celebrate Shoreline

Photo by Wayne Pridemore Shoreline celebrated its birthday Saturday with a party at Cromwell Park. There were fire trucks for the kids to explore. Shoreline celebrated its birthday Saturday with a party at Cromwell Park. There were fire trucks for the kids to explore.





Shoreline Fire photo by Wayne Pridemore

Shoreline Police were on hand to talk to the kids.

Shoreline police officer

Some booths had treats.

Treats! Photo by Wayne Pridemore





Many city staff were on hand. City Manager Debbie Tarry was there to talk to people and offer pins.





Debbie Tarry photo by Wayne Pridemore

Parks staff had a booth with drawings of the new designs for city parks. Refurbishment was funded by the recently passed Parks Bond.

Designs for new parks. Photo by Wayne Pridemore

Parks staff were happy to explain the plans for the new Shoreline Parks







