Photos from 2022 Celebrate Shoreline

Sunday, August 21, 2022

 
Photo by Wayne Pridemore
Shoreline celebrated its birthday Saturday with a party at Cromwell Park. There were fire trucks for the kids to explore.

Shoreline Fire photo by Wayne Pridemore
Shoreline Police were on hand to talk to the kids.
Shoreline police officer
Some booths had treats.
Treats! Photo by Wayne Pridemore

Many city staff were on hand. City Manager Debbie Tarry was there to talk to people and offer pins.

Debbie Tarry photo by Wayne Pridemore
Parks staff had a booth with drawings of the new designs for city parks. Refurbishment was funded by the recently passed Parks Bond.
Designs for new parks. Photo by Wayne Pridemore
Parks staff were happy to explain the plans for the new Shoreline Parks



Posted by DKH at 4:15 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  