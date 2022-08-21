Photos from 2022 Celebrate Shoreline

|Photo by Wayne Pridemore
Shoreline celebrated its birthday Saturday with a party at Cromwell Park. There were fire trucks for the kids to explore.
|Shoreline Fire photo by Wayne Pridemore
Shoreline Police were on hand to talk to the kids.
|Shoreline police officer
Some booths had treats.
|Treats! Photo by Wayne Pridemore
Many city staff were on hand. City Manager Debbie Tarry was there to talk to people and offer pins.
|Debbie Tarry photo by Wayne Pridemore
Parks staff had a booth with drawings of the new designs for city parks. Refurbishment was funded by the recently passed Parks Bond.
|Designs for new parks. Photo by Wayne Pridemore
Parks staff were happy to explain the plans for the new Shoreline Parks
