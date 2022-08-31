Local students graduate from Pacific University (Ore.)

Wednesday, August 31, 2022

FOREST GROVE, OREGON (August 29, 2022) - 

Local students graduated from Pacific University (Ore.).

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, DEGREE, COLLEGE, GRADUATION DATE

Shoreline, Washington

  • Laura Elizabeth Delaney, Master of Arts in Teaching in STEM and English Language Learning, College of Education, May-22
  • Zane Ghen-Keung French, Bachelor of Science in Mathematics, College of Arts and Sciences, May-22

Pacific University serves nearly 4,000 students in undergraduate, graduate and professional programs in the arts and sciences, business, education, optometry and health professions. 

Committed to inspiring students to think, care, create, and pursue justice in the world, Pacific offers a transformational liberal arts foundation paired with meaningful professional preparation. Pacific is the No. 1 private research university in the Northwest, with campuses in Forest Grove, Hillsboro, Eugene, and Woodburn, Ore.



