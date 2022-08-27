Night work on the NB I-5 to NE 145th St Off-Ramp and On-Ramp for false deck stripping

Saturday, August 27, 2022


Starting Monday, August 29, 2022 Sound Transit will be performing night work for “False Deck Stripping” along the guideway at the Northbound I-5 to NE 145th Off-Ramp and On-Ramp. 

The work is performed at night to help minimize community disruption and traffic impacts. This work is part of the future Lynnwood Link Extension link light rail project.

What:
  • Residents can expect construction noise from equipment being operated at night, such as Forklift, Manlifts, Crane, Light Plants, and Hand Tools.
  • If the work takes longer than expected or the work is delayed, additional ramp closures will be scheduled, and new flyer will be distributed.
When:
  • Week #1
    • Monday-Thursday, 8/29 – 9/1 (11:00pm – 5:00am)NE 145th St to Northbound I-5 On-Ramp closure
    • Tuesday-Thursday, 8/30 – 9/1 (11:00pm – 5:00am)Northbound I-5 to NE 145th St Off-Ramp closure
  • Week #2
    • Tuesday-Thursday, 9/6 – 9/8 (11:00pm – 5:00am)Northbound I-5 to NE 145th St Off-Ramp closure
    • NE 145th St to Northbound I-5 On-Ramp closure
Where:
  • Detour routes are in place (see maps).
Contact us:


