As If Theatre Company presents hilarious and timely comedy The Foreigner October 6-23 in Kenmore

As If Theatre Company (AITC) presents Larry Shue’s classic comedy The Foreigner October 6-23, 2022. This will be AITC’s sixth production since opening in 2019.









“We love a solid comedy,” says AITC’s Artistic Director Cindy Giese French. “and this is one of the most solid comedies around. But this play can go so much deeper than just the laughs because it shines a light on what being considered an outsider really looks like in this country. We know it’ll be entertaining, but we also hope our audiences leave with a lot to talk about.”

The cast of The Foreigner includes Jason Gingold, Jalyn Green, Sonya Rose Usher, Cindy Giese French, Mike Tucker, John Clark, and Terry Boyd. Creative designers are Ken Michels (set design), Gwyn Skone (lighting design), and William French (sound design).



October 6-23, 2022

Opening Night – Thursday, October 6.

Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm. Sundays at 5:00pm

At the



For Tickets and Information, visit



Tickets: $25 general / $20 senior/ student/ military



About As If Theatre Company: Passionate and dedicated, As If Theatre Company’s ultimate goal is to bring engaging, challenging, and entertaining theater to the community just north of Seattle. Performing at the historic Kenmore Community Club, the company was started by local theater artists, Cindy Giese French, Amy Gentry, and Molly Hall, who wanted to create an artistic home in the Northend. As If is grateful for the fiscal sponsorship of Arts of Kenmore.







Convinced he’s unable to understand them, the guests begin to speak freely around him. Charlie not only becomes privy to dangerous secrets, he also discovers an adventurous extrovert within himself. Under the direction of Ken Michels, AITC’s production embraces the undeniable humor in the script while acknowledging the prescient themes of the play.The cast of The Foreigner includes Jason Gingold, Jalyn Green, Sonya Rose Usher, Cindy Giese French, Mike Tucker, John Clark, and Terry Boyd. Creative designers are Ken Michels (set design), Gwyn Skone (lighting design), and William French (sound design).October 6-23, 2022Opening Night – Thursday, October 6.Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm. Sundays at 5:00pmAt the Kenmore Community Club

7304 NE 175th St, Kenmore, WA 98028 For Tickets and Information, visit www.asiftheatre.com Tickets: $25 general / $20 senior/ student/ military: Passionate and dedicated, As If Theatre Company’s ultimate goal is to bring engaging, challenging, and entertaining theater to the community just north of Seattle. Performing at the historic Kenmore Community Club, the company was started by local theater artists, Cindy Giese French, Amy Gentry, and Molly Hall, who wanted to create an artistic home in the Northend. As If is grateful for the fiscal sponsorship of Arts of Kenmore.

In this hilarious farce, Englishman Charlie Baker wants to escape his boring life and marital strife by disappearing to a fishing lodge in rural Georgia. Painfully shy, he begrudgingly adopts the persona of a foreigner who doesn't understand English.