As If Theatre Company presents hilarious and timely comedy The Foreigner October 6-23 in Kenmore

Wednesday, August 31, 2022

As If Theatre Company (AITC) presents Larry Shue’s classic comedy The Foreigner October 6-23, 2022. This will be AITC’s sixth production since opening in 2019.

In this hilarious farce, Englishman Charlie Baker wants to escape his boring life and marital strife by disappearing to a fishing lodge in rural Georgia. Painfully shy, he begrudgingly adopts the persona of a foreigner who doesn't understand English. 

Convinced he’s unable to understand them, the guests begin to speak freely around him. Charlie not only becomes privy to dangerous secrets, he also discovers an adventurous extrovert within himself. Under the direction of Ken Michels, AITC’s production embraces the undeniable humor in the script while acknowledging the prescient themes of the play.

“We love a solid comedy,” says AITC’s Artistic Director Cindy Giese French. “and this is one of the most solid comedies around. But this play can go so much deeper than just the laughs because it shines a light on what being considered an outsider really looks like in this country. We know it’ll be entertaining, but we also hope our audiences leave with a lot to talk about.”

The cast of The Foreigner includes Jason Gingold, Jalyn Green, Sonya Rose Usher, Cindy Giese French, Mike Tucker, John Clark, and Terry Boyd. Creative designers are Ken Michels (set design), Gwyn Skone (lighting design), and William French (sound design).

October 6-23, 2022
Opening Night – Thursday, October 6.
Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm. Sundays at 5:00pm
At the Kenmore Community Club
7304 NE 175th St, Kenmore, WA 98028

For Tickets and Information, visit www.asiftheatre.com.

Tickets: $25 general / $20 senior/ student/ military

About As If Theatre Company: Passionate and dedicated, As If Theatre Company’s ultimate goal is to bring engaging, challenging, and entertaining theater to the community just north of Seattle. Performing at the historic Kenmore Community Club, the company was started by local theater artists, Cindy Giese French, Amy Gentry, and Molly Hall, who wanted to create an artistic home in the Northend. As If is grateful for the fiscal sponsorship of Arts of Kenmore.



