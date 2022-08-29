Jobs: City of Lake Forest Park Maintenance Worker

City of Lake Forest Park
Maintenance Worker
$61,632.00 - $72,516.00 Annually
Category: Public Works
Department: Public Works
Position is Open Until Filled. 

POSITION DESCRIPTION: Perform general Public Works maintenance manual labor duties operating a variety of light and moderately heavy construction and maintenance equipment. This includes using hand and power tools in the construction, maintenance, improvement and repair of city streets, vegetation control, asphalt, concrete, gravel, and drainage repairs, and right-of-way areas. Operates backhoes, rollers, dump trucks, jackhammer, lawn mowers, and other specialized equipment. Provide support for special events.

May perform duties of similar complexity in streets, sanitary sewer, parks, building facilities and storm drainage facilities as required or assigned. 
 
Because of the small size of the city staff, each staff member is expected to perform a wide range of field duties as may be required from time to time. This position is eligible to earn overtime for hours worked over forty (40) per workweek.
 



