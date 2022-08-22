Jennifer Farmer selected as Assistant Superintendent - Business and Operations

Jennifer Farmer, Assistant Supt

Business and Operations

Jennifer Farmer has been selected to serve as Assistant Superintendent - Business and Operations, for Shoreline Schools, Superintendent Susana Reyes announced. She succeeds Deputy Superintendent Marla Miller, who retired at the end of this school year.









"Jennifer brings years of experience in leadership and school finance,” says Superintendent Reyes. "Jennifer is a dedicated leader whose primary focus is on the services that schools provide for students and working diligently and intentionally to support those efforts. She’s known to be caring, collaborative, and creative. 'We are excited to have a leader of her caliber, talent, and experience joining Shoreline Schools."



Jennifer began her career in business support of public education at the Edmonds School District (1992-95) before serving in the Shoreline School District until 2002. After 16 years in the Everett School District, she has spent the past 4 years in South Kitsap. Says Jennifer, “I’m delighted to return ‘home’ to Shoreline and be of service to this amazing community once more.”

A native Washingtonian who has lived most of her life in south Snohomish County, Jennifer is joining Shoreline Schools from the South Kitsap School District, where she’s served as Assistant Superintendent for the last four years.Jennifer is a graduate of the Matteo Ricci College at Seattle University, where she studied humanities and business. She also holds the Certified School Business Administrator designation awarded by the Washington Association of School Business Officials and is a lifetime Certified Purchasing Manager.