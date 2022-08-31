Shoreline Hopelink offers GED classes - virtual orientations Sept 1 and 2, 2022
Wednesday, August 31, 2022
Shoreline Hopelink has GED/High School+ programs.
Virtual orientations will be held on Thursday, September 1 and Friday, September 2. Contact them at ged@hopelink.org or 425-457-9685 to sign up.
About the Program
Hopelink offers two pathways to earn a high school credential: GED and High School+ (HS+).
About the Program
Hopelink offers two pathways to earn a high school credential: GED and High School+ (HS+).
- GED students attend classes to develop reading, writing, math, and computer skills in preparation to pass the four GED exams.
- HS+ students complete assignments and projects to earn high-school credit at partner colleges. The program is free!
You can also visit their webpage for information.
Program highlights
- All classes, tutoring, and materials are free
- Online and in-person learning opportunities
- Small classes to prepare for math, science, social studies and language arts GED exams
- One-on-one tutoring
- Scholarships to pay for GED exams
- College and career planning
- Students must:need a high school diploma or GED
- live in Hopelink’s service area in north and east King County
- not have a B, F, J, M, or other temporary visa
- be at least 16 years old and not enrolled, or required to be enrolled, in secondary school
0 comments:
Post a Comment