Seattle Police responding to shooting at 145th / Aurora

Seattle Police at 145th shooting scene

Photo courtesy Shoreline resident

Seattle Police reported at 12:30am Tuesday, August 30, 2002 that they were responding to a shooting at North 144th Street and Aurora Ave North. Two victims reported at this time.





Southbound Aurora closed for investigation.





One of the victims in this incident, a 44 year old man, was declared deceased at the scene. Seattle Police Chief Diaz provided information on this shooting — and an unrelated earlier incident where a suspect shot at officers — at the scene.





He said that officers responded to a domestic violence call in the 13200 block of Linden Ave North, which resulted in the suspect shooting at the officers. They took him into custody around 1:30am. While they were still on the call, they heard gunshots and got the call for a shooting at 143rd and Aurora.





When they arrived, one person was dead and the other, a 46 year old man, had minor injuries which were treated at the scene.





The case is under investigation by homicide and crime scene personnel. They are interviewing witnesses. If anyone has information to contribute, they are asked to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.











