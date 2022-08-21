Rebbecah Emanuel selected as new Principal of Cascade K-8

Rebbecah Emanuel, Cascade K-8 principal Rebbecah Emanuel has been selected to serve as the principal at Cascade K-8 Community School beginning in the 2022-23 school year, Superintendent Susana Reyes announced. Rebbecah Emanuel has been selected to serve as the principal at Cascade K-8 Community School beginning in the 2022-23 school year, Superintendent Susana Reyes announced.





She will succeed Chrisy Francescutti, who has been the school principal since 2015.





Before working at Einstein, Rebbecah served as the dean of students at Shorewood High School, and she has been serving students and families as an educator for over 23 years.





Rebbecah grew up in Montana, has lived abroad in Ireland and Ecuador, and currently lives here in Shoreline with her family, including two teenage students who will both attend Shorewood.





After earning an undergraduate degree at Montana State, Rebbecah went on to earn a master’s in education followed by an administrative credential through the University of Washington Danforth Educational Leadership program. She looks forward to her continued service in the Shoreline community as the principal at Cascade.





“Rebbecah’s years of experience and work reflect a leader who fosters authentic collaboration and partnership with families, students, and staff,” said Superintendent Reyes.

“Her ability to build positive relationships while leading and supporting the development of students is a wonderful match for the Cascade K-8 community.”









Rebbecah Emanuel is joining Cascade K-8 Community School from Einstein Middle School, where she served as an assistant principal.