Jobs: City of Lake Forest Park - Project Manager

Under administrative direction, performs the more complex, advanced and senior level coordination, maintenance, management, and oversight of the engineering review and inspection process for assigned projects. The purpose of the position is to monitor the progress and assist in the execution of public works capital projects including planning, scheduling, coordinating, tracking, and administration; administer project from inception to completion including design, review, public input and meetings, bidding, contract management and project completion; NPDES II compliance coordinator and administration of the capital improvement plan (CIP).



Examples of Duties / Knowledge and Skills



Contract and CIP Administration

Oversee the services of professional consultants and contractors; determine project scope; prepare request for proposal and project scope of work; review, evaluate and recommend consultant; negotiate contracts; monitor consultant services to ensure compliance with professional engineering standards, mandated rules and regulations, contractual obligations and approved budgets.

Manage public bid process and contract signing procedures; prepare bid tabulations and conduct pre-construction meetings, as necessary.

$75,276.00 - $100,368.00 AnnuallyCategory: EngineeringDepartment: EngineeringOpen until filled.