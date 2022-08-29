Jobs: City of Shoreline Engineer II - Traffic
Monday, August 29, 2022
$96,063.00 - $121,745.00 Annually
CLOSING DATE: 9/7/2022 11:59 PM
GENERAL SUMMARY
Shoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.
The Traffic Services team within the City’s Public Works Department leads and supports a broad variety of transportation planning, operations, development, and capital functions citywide. The Engineer II – Traffic Analysis position plays a critical role overseeing transportation concurrency and ensuring the City’s transportation infrastructure keeps pace with growth and development.
This position requires a comprehensive understanding of transportation level of service standards, methods of analysis and application of codes and standards, as well experience utilizing various traffic modeling software.
The City offers generous benefits to all regular employees and allows staff to work up to three remote days a week; see more about Remote Work on the job announcement.
DEFINITION
To provide professional and technical engineering for the design, construction, operations and maintenance of traffic assets. Responsible for traffic control devices, on-street parking programs, traffic safety improvements, transportation concurrency, and other transportation supportive functions.
The City offers generous benefits to all regular employees and allows staff to work up to three remote days a week; see more about Remote Work on the job announcement.
DEFINITION
To provide professional and technical engineering for the design, construction, operations and maintenance of traffic assets. Responsible for traffic control devices, on-street parking programs, traffic safety improvements, transportation concurrency, and other transportation supportive functions.
0 comments:
Post a Comment