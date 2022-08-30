Third Place Books September schedule of author events

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Third Place Books Town Center Lake Forest Park

Intersection of Bothell / Ballinger Way NE

September 2022 EVENTS

Please note: all times below are Pacific Time.



Both virtual and in-person events require registration in advance. Unless ticketed, events are free and open to the public. See thirdplacebooks.com for details.



( ★ ) – denotes ticketed event

( ⁂ ) – denotes event for children or middle grade readers



★ Tuesday, September 6 at 7pm ( Third Place Books Lake Forest Park )

Craig Johnson

Hell and Back: A Longmire Mystery

The bestselling mystery author returns to Third Place for the eighteenth installment in his bestselling Longmire series, the basis for the hit Netflix original drama.



Wednesday, September 7 at 7pm ( Third Place Books Lake Forest Park )

Tilar J. Mazzeo

Sisters in Resistance: How a German Spy, a Banker's Wife, and Mussolini's Daughter Outwitted the Nazis

A Professeure Associée at University of Montreal discusses how three women delivered critical evidence of Axis war crimes to Allied forces during World War II.





Thursday, September 8 at 7pm ( Third Place Books Lake Forest Park )

Kristina McMorris

The Ways We Hide: A Novel

From the author of Sold on a Monday, a story about the wars we fight—between nations and inside ourselves—and the courage we find in unexpected places.



Wednesday, September 14 at 6pm PDT ( Virtual )

Rachel Aviv in conversation with Stephanie Danler

Strangers to Ourselves: Unsettled Minds and the Stories That Make Us

In partnership with Skylight Books, Green Apple Books, and Powell's Books

The highly anticipated debut from the acclaimed, award-winning New Yorker writer Rachel Aviv compels us to examine how the stories we tell about mental illness shape our sense of who we are.



September 16th–17th

Town Hall Seattle Writers Festival - Volume 1: Humble Beginnings ( Town Hall Seattle )

Celebrating Seattle’s devotion to the written word, this exhilarating 2-day series features authors Joyce Carol Oates, A.M. Homes, David Quammen, Lan Samantha Chang, Oscar Hokeah, Leila Mottley, Sloane Crosley, and Ted Chiang at Town Hall’s historic building in First Hill. Join us for a day and a night of talks, book signings, community organizations, and more. Food will be available for purchase. Purchase tickets at townhallseattle.org.





Monday, September 19 at 7pm ( Third Place Books Lake Forest Park )

Jamal Gabobe

The Path of Difference

Local poet Jamal Gabobe, who earned his Ph.D in Comparative Literature from the University of Washington, presents his third book of poetry.



★ Tuesday, September 20 at 7pm ( Third Place Books Lake Forest Park )

Randall Munroe in conversation with Dr. Emily Levesque

What If? 2: Additional Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions

The creator of the popular webcomic xkcd gives his best answers yet to the weirdest questions you never thought to ask (ex. "What would happen if the Solar System was filled with soup out to Jupiter?").



Wednesday, September 21 at 6pm PDT ( Virtual )

Angie Cruz in conversation with Ayana Mathis

How Not to Drown in a Glass of Water: A Novel

From the beloved author of Dominicana, an electrifying and indelible new novel about a woman who has lost everything but the chance to finally tell her story.



Friday, September 23 at 5:30pm PDT ( Virtual )

Elisa Gabbert in conversation with Aria Aber

Normal Distance

A collection of funny and thought-provoking poems inspired by surprising facts that will appeal to poetry lovers and poetry haters alike, from the author of The Unreality of Memory.



Monday, September 26 at 6pm PDT ( Virtual )

Dashiel Carrera in conversation with Evan Lavender-Smith

Deer: A Novel

A rhythmic, surrealist psychological thriller about a physicist who hits—what appears—to be a deer. “The Deer builds up a world, takes it apart, then builds it up with different shapes in different skins.” (Brian Evenson)



Wednesday, September 28 at 7pm ( Third Place Books Lake Forest Park )

Joan Rudd

Building Solid: A Life in Stories

In frank and emotionally rewarding stories, a woman recalls her life from a feminist, Jewish, and largely humorous perspective. Her stories and her prose are delightful and sometimes hilarious.









