Teenager driver in Lynnwood takes out two utility poles and a fire hydrant before landing upside down

Sunday, August 28, 2022

Single car collision with utility poles
Photos and reporting by Steven H. Robinson

A teenaged driver traveling at allegedly 100mph lost control of their vehicle on Hwy 99 in Lynnwood, taking out two utility poles and a fire hydrant before landing upside down at the side of the highway.

Fire extricated the driver from the vehicle and transported to Harborview with unknown injuries.

Hwy 99 closed for three hours. Causing vehicle is upside down behind yellow car.

Witnesses stated that the vehicle was upside down as it flew through the air and landed.

This happened before 11am on Friday, August 26, 2022 near the Business Costco in Lynnwood at 199th and Hwy 99. Hwy 99 was closed in both directions for three hours. Power was cut to a number of Snohomish County PUD customers and there were water disruptions because of the broken hydrant.



