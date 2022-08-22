School board meeting Tuesday at 6pm in person and on Zoom

Monday, August 22, 2022

The Shoreline School Board will hold a Regular Board Meeting on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 6:00pm. 

The meeting will be held in person at 6:00pm in the Board Room, in the middle of the Shoreline Center (18560 1st Ave. NE) and streamed via Zoom.

Action item:
  • Public Hearing and Adoption of 2022-2023 Budget
If you would like to provide written public comment for the Regular Board Meeting, you can do so by filling out this online form by 12:00 pm on Tuesday, August 23, and it will be provided to the Board. There will also be a live public comment period during the meeting for those who attend in person or via Zoom.

Link to join board meeting via Zoom:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87914760664?pwd=TG9Qc2ZPeC9HUDRYV0U0aHZKSlpMdz09
Webinar ID: 879 1476 0664
Passcode: 067030
Dial-In Phone Numbers: 1-253-215-8782 or 1-669-900-6833



