School board meeting Tuesday at 6pm in person and on Zoom
Monday, August 22, 2022
The meeting will be held in person at 6:00pm in the Board Room, in the middle of the Shoreline Center (18560 1st Ave. NE) and streamed via Zoom.
Action item:
Action item:
- Public Hearing and Adoption of 2022-2023 Budget
Link to join board meeting via Zoom:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87914760664?pwd=TG9Qc2ZPeC9HUDRYV0U0aHZKSlpMdz09
Webinar ID: 879 1476 0664
Passcode: 067030
Dial-In Phone Numbers: 1-253-215-8782 or 1-669-900-6833
0 comments:
Post a Comment