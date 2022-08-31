Shoreline Schools start next week

School buses at the Transportation department

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

The first day of school for students in grades 1-12 is Wednesday, September 7, 2022 (this is a full school day, not early release).





The first day of school for kindergarten and preschool students is Monday, September 12. You can find these and other important dates on Shoreline Schools website calendar.





School start and end times, including those for early release and half days, are available on the district bell times webpage





Drivers should be particularly aware of students walking to schools and bus stops. We still have bus stops with little room for children to stand between the road and our many drainage ditches.





Slow down when you see children and never pass a school bus with its flag out!











