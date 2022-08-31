Shoreline Covenant Church block party September 10, 2022

Shoreline Covenant Church is hosting a block party for the Echo Lake neighborhood and environs on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 11am-3pm.





Also, featuring Kool Kidz ice cream truck on site from 12-2pm, and a Strum ukulele band with live music and hula from 11am-12:30pm.



Event is open to all and is FREE (with exception of ice cream truck and Kids’ Marketplace goods)!





Shoreline Covenant Church 1330 N 185th, corner of 185th and Ashworth.













