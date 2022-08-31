Shoreline Covenant Church block party September 10, 2022
Wednesday, August 31, 2022
Shoreline Covenant Church is hosting a block party for the Echo Lake neighborhood and environs on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 11am-3pm.
We hope you can join us for our “Hello Fall” Block Party on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 11am-3pm (okay, okay, we know it’s still technically summer…! )
We’ll have music, treats, a bounce house, crafts for kids, lawn games, a Kids’ Marketplace, and more!
Also, featuring Kool Kidz ice cream truck on site from 12-2pm, and a Strum ukulele band with live music and hula from 11am-12:30pm.
Event is open to all and is FREE (with exception of ice cream truck and Kids’ Marketplace goods)!
Shoreline Covenant Church 1330 N 185th, corner of 185th and Ashworth.
