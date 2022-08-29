Mobile/Pop-up hybrid Blood Drives coming this week and next

Blood drives in Shoreline Sept 1-2 and 7-8

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

By Tom Petersen





The "hybrid" drives will have people donating in the buses like the old days, but moving to a nearby building for the juice-and-cookies recovery period, which is like the "Pop Up" model that has maintained blood supplies recently.



Locations are being scouted; several Shoreline venues have expressed a willingness to host.



Donations can also be made at the permanent sites; the closest to Shoreline are in Lynnwood and North Seattle. Appointments are still required; call 800-398-7888 or by going to www.bloodworksnw.org

Bloodworks Northwest has determined that the mobile units can return, reviving neighborhood blood drives after a two year hiatus because of COVID.