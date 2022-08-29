Mobile/Pop-up hybrid Blood Drives coming this week and next
Monday, August 29, 2022
Bloodworks Northwest has determined that the mobile units can return, reviving neighborhood blood drives after a two year hiatus because of COVID.
The "hybrid" drives will have people donating in the buses like the old days, but moving to a nearby building for the juice-and-cookies recovery period, which is like the "Pop Up" model that has maintained blood supplies recently.
Locations are being scouted; several Shoreline venues have expressed a willingness to host.
The first events will be
- Thursday and Friday September 1 and 2, 2022 at the Shoreline Stake Center, at 102 N 132nd Street, Seattle 98133, and
- the Haller Lake Community Club, 12579 Densmore Ave N, Seattle 98133, on September 7 and 8, Wednesday and Thursday.
Donations can also be made at the permanent sites; the closest to Shoreline are in Lynnwood and North Seattle. Appointments are still required; call 800-398-7888 or by going to www.bloodworksnw.org
