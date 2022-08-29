Dog stolen in Shoreline has been recovered in Renton and is being returned to owner

Monday, August 29, 2022


Community Update from King County Sheriff's Office:

Last week a dog was stolen from their owner's vehicle in Shoreline. 

We have learned that Renton Police located the suspects and Mandu, the vehicle owner's dog, was found safe and sound. 

We thank our communities for their help in getting the word out.

And from the Dogwood Play Park Facebook page:

Mandu was found! 😭😭😭 Someone recognized the car and called crime stoppers. The owner gets to pick him up today (Monday). Thank you everyone that shared his post and helped spread the word. 



