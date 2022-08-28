Neighborhood Climb Night at Uplift Climbing Friday September 2, 2022

Sunday, August 28, 2022

We had so much fun at our last Neighborhood Climb Night that we're doing it again! We were stoked to welcome climbers new and experienced alike.

Join us on Friday September 2, 2022 from 5pm - 9pm for 50% off Day Passes! We'll have some extra staff on hand to help people out for their first time on the wall.

Local climber Pam Stucky will be around from 630pm onwards for the second meeting of Midlife Rocks - a fun group of climbers that get on the wall no matter what age they are. We're stoked to have Pam climbing with us, and would love to see you too!

Uplift Climbing 17229 15th Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155



