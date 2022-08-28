Roots of Empathy looking for babies born in June, July, or August

Roots of Empathy classroom volunteers Do you have a baby who was born in June, July or August? Would you like to volunteer with your baby to help nurture empathy in children? Do you have a baby who was born in June, July or August? Would you like to volunteer with your baby to help nurture empathy in children?





Several Shoreline elementary schools are looking for parents with infants who are between 2-4 months old in October to volunteer about once per month during the school year.



What is Roots of Empathy?





Roots of Empathy is an evidence-based classroom program that has shown significant effect in reducing levels of aggression among school children while raising social/emotional competence and increasing empathy.





The program has been widely evaluated across three continents for two decades and is proven to result in improved empathy, increased emotional understanding, decreased aggression and bullying and improved pro-social behavior among participating students.









Research also demonstrates that these improvements are sustained and even strengthened over time. Here is a brief introductory video that explains how Roots of Empathy works and why a baby is such a powerful teacher of empathy. Roots of Empathy was also recently featured on NBC’s Today – you can view that segment here If you would like to volunteer as a Roots of Empathy Family, please contact the Roots of Empathy Program Manager, Suz Fix, at sfix@rootsofempathy.org



