Shoreline Council to discuss final Draft Transportation Element
Tuesday, August 30, 2022
This final draft includes analysis of potential future funding for transportation projects over the next 20 years and a financially constrained project list. This is an important step in the Transportation Master Plan (TMP) update.
The TE is the regulatory portion of the TMP that will be adopted into the City’s Comprehensive Plan (Comp Plan). A Public Hearing for Comp Plan amendments will be held on October 6, 2022.
Visit the City Council webpage to read staff reports, comment, or attend a Council meeting remotely.
The Notice of Public Hearing will soon be posted on the Comp Plan webpage. See Planning Commission Meetings webpage to see agendas (October 6 coming soon) and learn how to comment or attend a meeting remotely.
For information on the TE/TMP update, visit the project webpage.
