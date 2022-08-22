Brown Bear Car Wash celebrates its 65th birthday Thursday, August 25 with FREE “Beary Clean” car washes at 28 tunnel locations
Monday, August 22, 2022
Brown Bear Car Wash turns “65” this year on Thursday, August 25, 2022 and celebrates by offering free “Beary Clean” car washes to customers from 8am to 8pm at 28 tunnel wash locations, including the Brown Bear tunnel car wash at 16032 Aurora Ave N in Shoreline.
Last year’s one-day event added sparkle and shine to 32,639 cars and trucks across the Puget Sound area.
The Seattle-based, family-owned company has provided 513,157 free “Beary Clean” washes over the past 15 years to celebrate its “birthday” and to honor former and current service members on Veterans Day.
Brown Bear Founder and CEO Victor Odermat opened the company’s first location in 1957 at 1800 15th Ave West in Seattle. Brown Bear owns and operates 54 car washes throughout the Puget Sound area and Spokane.
For participating tunnel wash locations and more information about Brown Bear Car Wash, visit www.brownbear.com.
Brown Bear Car Wash is the largest car wash operator on the West Coast and one of the largest in the United States. Widely recognized for its environmentally friendly practices, Brown Bear uses gentle, biodegradable cleaning detergents at all its locations.
“This has become a tradition for us, and it’s our way of saying ‘thank you’ to the loyal customers who have supported us for over 65 years,” said Odermat.
“It’s a fun and busy day as we celebrate with our customers while benefiting the environment.”
