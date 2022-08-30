Ballinger Neighborhood Friendship Festival

September 10, 2022

Brugger’s Bog Park

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM





Come and share, learn something new, and make a new friend or two!



Brought to you by BALNA with funding from the City of Shoreline Neighborhood Mini-Grant program.



Event volunteers are still needed! To help, call Londa at 206-437-9118 or sign up at



For more information on the festival, visit



Rain or shine, see you there!









Join us for our first Ballinger Friendship Festival on Saturday, September 10 from 1:00 to 5:00pm., including arts, crafts, games, a selfie photo booth, and more!Featured performers include JHP Legacy, Filipiniana / FACES Dance Company, and Janet Rayor, Stiltwalker.Among the participating individuals and organizations are Ballinger Neighborhood Association, City of Shoreline PRCS, Filipiniana Arts and Culture, ICHS, Moms Demand Action, Recology, Shoreline Historical Museum, and the Green Shoreline Partnership Brugger’s Bog Stewards.Ballinger Neighborhood is privileged to count among its diverse friends and neighbors, a richness of world cultures. Through the multicultural sharing of music, food, and friendly conversation we grow in understanding and respect for one another.