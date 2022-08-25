SR 520 across Lake Washington will be closed this weekend



The ongoing Revive I-5 work on southbound Interstate 5, means travelers should think twice about their weekend plans.

Beginning at 7:30pm Friday, Aug. 26, crews will reduce southbound I-5 to one lane south of the stadiums until 5am Monday, Aug. 29. All traffic will go through the collector-distributor lanes. The eastbound and westbound I-90 ramps to southbound I-5 will remain open.

The big one is the total closure of the 520 bridge over Lake Washington.

At 11pm Friday, SR 520 will close around the clock until early Monday morning, Aug. 29.





Part of the SR 520 Montlake Project, the closure is needed to place bridge girders near SR 520 in the Montlake area and shift lanes to create a larger work in between the eastbound and westbound lanes.



There is also ongoing construction in the Montlake neighborhood, where crews are building a new lid over SR 520 and adding new eastbound lanes between the lid and the floating bridge.











